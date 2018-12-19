Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Raised by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $65,407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $802,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 55,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $5,915,331.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,735,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,741,024,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock worth $151,341,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $119.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

