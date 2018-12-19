Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 278,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 172.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,864 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $7,863,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $802,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock worth $151,341,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $119.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

