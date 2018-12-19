Ellie Mae (ELLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.16

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 558902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

Several brokerages have commented on ELLI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ellie Mae in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “negative” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Ellie Mae and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ellie Mae news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $47,390.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

