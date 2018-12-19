Embraer (ERJ) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Embraer from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Embraer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE ERJ opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.33 and a beta of -0.12. Embraer has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0103 dividend. This is a boost from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Embraer’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 71.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Embraer by 17.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 5,730.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

