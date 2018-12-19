Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

EMR opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/emerson-electric-co-emr-position-lessened-by-griffin-asset-management-inc.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.