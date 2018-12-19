Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $173,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $354,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

