ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) versus Electrocore (ECOR) Critical Survey

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Electrocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $350,000.00 29.14 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Electrocore $810,000.00 167.07 -$35.79 million N/A N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrocore.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Electrocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences -114.33% -394.07% -266.99% Electrocore N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Electrocore shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Electrocore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Electrocore has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 351.68%. Given Electrocore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrocore is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

Electrocore beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound systems. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease or internal bleeding. It also offers the Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

