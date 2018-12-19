Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.59 ($6.50).

ENEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

