Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,548. The firm has a market cap of $587.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.