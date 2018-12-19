Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1,320.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Entergy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $308,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

