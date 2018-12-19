Entravision Communication (EVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.65

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 12288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communication in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $249.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Entravision Communication had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,439,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 337,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,378,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

