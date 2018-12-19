Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BCE by 26.3% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,215,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,930,000 after purchasing an additional 461,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BCE by 18.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,634,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,683,000 after purchasing an additional 531,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BCE by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 86.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-4-74-million-stake-in-bce-inc-bce.html.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.