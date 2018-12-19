Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

