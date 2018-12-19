eosDAC (EOSDAC) One Day Volume Hits $67,835.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $67,835.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bibox, DragonEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

