EPR Properties (EPR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $72.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,900. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,240,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,112,000 after buying an additional 703,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPR Properties by 25.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,215,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,180,000 after buying an additional 243,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $13,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after buying an additional 212,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 378.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

