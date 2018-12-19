Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price target (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $370.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $368.56 and a 1-year high of $461.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/equinix-inc-eqix-shares-sold-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.