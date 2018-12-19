Equitable Trust Co. Invests $477,000 in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 809,569 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,186,000 after acquiring an additional 333,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 243,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equitable Trust Co. Invests $477,000 in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/equitable-trust-co-invests-477000-in-john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt.html.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.