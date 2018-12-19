Equitable Trust Co. Sells 653 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.28.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $294.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

