Equitable Trust Co. Takes $616,000 Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

