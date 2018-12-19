Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.71.

Shares of ESS opened at $258.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $267.41. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.91, for a total value of $43,809.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,988.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.91, for a total value of $87,354.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,270,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $12,862,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

