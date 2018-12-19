EquiTrader Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, EquiTrader has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. EquiTrader has a total market cap of $198,551.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00784847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000659 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EQT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,544,079 coins and its circulating supply is 11,444,079 coins. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader.

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.