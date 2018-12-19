Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO David A. Oneil sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $57,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $328,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

