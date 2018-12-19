Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) VP Acquires $20,595.00 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) VP Daniel P. Donlan bought 1,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $20,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,431,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,620,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 1,499,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,566,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

