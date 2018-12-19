Evercore Cuts Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Evercore’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

CFW traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.16. 392,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,520. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.07.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$630.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.290000004558952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

