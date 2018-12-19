Evergy (EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Evergy stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $285,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,755 shares of company stock worth $1,124,990 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $102,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Evergy by 2,742.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $116,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $127,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

