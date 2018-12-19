Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.93% from the company’s current price.
The analysts wrote, “We believe Evofem Biosciences is well-positioned to introduce an important new product, Amphora, the company’s proprietary multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator (MVP-R). As a non-hormonal contraceptive, we believe Amphora will appeal to women who desire to avoid use of hormone-based products out of concern for safety and side effects. Successful development of Amphora (or other MVP-Rs) to treat conditions of the vagina, e.g., infection with chlamydia or other bacteria, could create attractive opportunities that meaningfully expand the commercial potential, we believe.””
Several other research firms have also commented on EVFM. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $3.41 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $12.90.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,593,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
