Exane Asset Management Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,833 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,846.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

