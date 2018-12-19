Exane Asset Management Invests $259,000 in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stock

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Langen Mcalenn raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research set a $58.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of HIG opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $713,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

