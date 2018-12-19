Exane Asset Management Sells 8,157 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Exane Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

