Exceed (EDSFF) & Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Head-To-Head Review

Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exceed and Wolverine World Wide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exceed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolverine World Wide 0 5 6 0 2.55

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Exceed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exceed and Wolverine World Wide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exceed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.28 $300,000.00 $1.64 19.41

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than Exceed.

Profitability

This table compares Exceed and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exceed N/A N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide 4.45% 20.26% 8.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Exceed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Exceed does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Exceed has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Exceed on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exceed Company Profile

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps. The company offers its products for the customers aging between 15 to 35 years through various distributors. Exceed Company Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. sells its products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and certain countries in continental Europe and Asia Pacific to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 30, 2017, the company operated 81 retail stores, as well as 29 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

