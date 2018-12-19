ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,851.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $12,851.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00004967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.02008161 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018741 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,354,467 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

