Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Exela Technologies’ earnings. Exela Technologies reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exela Technologies.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $383.03 million during the quarter. Exela Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 31,672.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 673,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 82.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 673,372 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

