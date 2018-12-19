Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,494 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 95,790 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 643,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after purchasing an additional 721,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of EXC opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

