Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Director Gary J. Long purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $700.00 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $641.00 and a 52 week high of $735.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/farmers-merchants-bancorp-ca-fmcb-director-gary-j-long-acquires-20-shares.html.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

