Federated Investors Inc. PA Boosts Position in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 59.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $117,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $322,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,265,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,284 shares of company stock worth $1,861,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

