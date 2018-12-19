Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 58,873 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (SSTI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,873 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.09 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Imperial Capital raised Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.39.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 2.06. Shotspotter Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $56,011.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

