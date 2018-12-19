Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 22.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,839,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,619,000 after buying an additional 1,237,649 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,141,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 1,071,486 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ferroglobe by 55.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 868,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 57.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 613,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ferroglobe from $14.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $302.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

