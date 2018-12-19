Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (FMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.09

Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FMO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 7845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $141,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund by 94.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $610,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

