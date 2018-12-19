Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973,497 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

