Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,784 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/fifth-third-bancorp-acquires-3784-shares-of-interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg.html.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.