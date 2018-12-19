Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,767,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 8.51% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,557,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253,918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 131,059 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,330,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,076,000 after buying an additional 1,243,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,533,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,122. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

