Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,798,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,266 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,889,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,202,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068,974 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,585,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 950,643 shares during the period. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,269,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.30.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

