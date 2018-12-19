Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 35,614.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PG&E by 78.2% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

