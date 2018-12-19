Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,923,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,727,000 after buying an additional 195,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 56,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.79%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

