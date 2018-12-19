Financial Analysis: ASML (ASML) vs. CVD Equipment (CVV)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASML and CVD Equipment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 5 6 0 2.42 CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML presently has a consensus price target of $211.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.97%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASML and CVD Equipment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $10.23 billion 6.73 $2.39 billion $5.57 28.96 CVD Equipment $41.13 million 0.62 $5.26 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment.

Risk & Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CVD Equipment does not pay a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.28% 23.22% 13.53% CVD Equipment -5.75% -4.22% -2.90%

Summary

ASML beats CVD Equipment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides traces, patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and various custom designed items. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as aerospace and medical industries that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

