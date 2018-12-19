Financial Comparison: Integer (ITGR) vs. Environmental Tectonics (ETCC)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Integer and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 3 0 2.75 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integer and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.46 billion 1.80 $66.67 million $2.81 28.88 Environmental Tectonics $48.09 million 0.13 $2.38 million N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 14.12% 12.78% 4.44% Environmental Tectonics 6.14% -73.90% 6.10%

Summary

Integer beats Environmental Tectonics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services. This segment offers integrated aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; and training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and ADMS to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers; environmental testing and simulation devices primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers; and monoplace chambers to hospitals and wound care clinics. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

