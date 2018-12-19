Financial Contrast: Blink Charging (BLNK) versus WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH (WSTI)

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH (OTCMKTS:WSTI) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.24%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and Blink Charging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging $2.50 million 18.62 -$75.36 million N/A N/A

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blink Charging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging 965.14% 4,449.22% 152.49%

Summary

Blink Charging beats WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH

WindStream Technologies Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of wind driven electrical generation products in the United States and internationally. The company offers small-wind and hybrid renewable energy devices that are suitable for on or off grid installations under the TurboMill and SolarMill names; and a mobile product, the MobileMill, which is designed for first responders. It also provides the PowerMill to solve the issue of deploying utility scale wind power devices where conventional horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) do not meet the geographical or resource needs of the area; and various accessory products in support of these devices, including mounting equipment, data collection/monitoring equipment, batteries, inverters, and various wiring solutions and accessories. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in North Vernon, Indiana.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of March 20, 2018, it had approximately 14,165 charging stations. It has a strategic partnership with Hubject GmbH. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

