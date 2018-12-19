Financial Contrast: Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP) versus Petmed Express (PETS)

Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) and Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dougherty’s Pharmacy does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Petmed Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Petmed Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petmed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00

Petmed Express has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.54%. Given Petmed Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Volatility and Risk

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petmed Express has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Petmed Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.02 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Petmed Express $273.80 million 1.72 $37.28 million N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Profitability

This table compares Dougherty’s Pharmacy and Petmed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64% Petmed Express 14.88% 35.53% 29.82%

Summary

Petmed Express beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

