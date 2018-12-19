Financial Contrast: NII (NIHD) versus ZIM (ZIMCF)

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NII has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of NII shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NII shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NII and ZIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NII 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NII and ZIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NII $869.80 million 0.51 -$301.01 million N/A N/A ZIM $500,000.00 0.28 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

ZIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NII.

Profitability

This table compares NII and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NII -31.71% N/A -18.22% ZIM 119.80% 58.55% 52.53%

Summary

ZIM beats NII on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

