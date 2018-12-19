Financial Contrast: Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) and Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Petroteq Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.40%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A N/A -$7.94 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $90.01 million 2.67 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -6.00

Petroteq Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -16.35% -6.05% -4.51%

Volatility and Risk

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc. engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds interests in the TMC Mineral lease on the Asphalt Ridge property located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Studio City, California.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

